Online reservations for Hanauma Bay now up and running

Now available: online reservations for Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

City officials today announced the launch of the online reservation system for Hanauma to the public, with the first slots available starting Wednesday. It’s expected to improve the visitor experience, as well as better manage the preserve.

Reservations can be made for the required viewing of an educational film on Hanauma Bay prior to entry up to 48 hours ahead of a planned visit.

The reservations will remain open until spaces are filled or until midnight the day before. So, for instance, reservations for Wednesday will close after 11:59 p.m. the preceding Tuesday.

The viewing of the educational video is required for each entry into the nature preserve, regardless of previous viewings.

“We appreciate the patience of the public while this system was being implemented,” said DPR in a news release. “Further adjustments can and will be made to this system to improve operations, including the above-mentioned inclusion of a payment portal for non-local residents.”

The reservation system is available from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s online system — or PROS — which is available at pros.hnl.info.

Here’s how it works:

>> Once on the PROS website, the user can select the Hanauma Bay picture in the center of the page to be directed to the available educational video show times. Upon selecting their time slots, the user will be prompted to provide their information, including their email.

>> Reservation time slots are available in 10-minute increments, beginning from 7 a.m. until 1:40 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

>> Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time, consisting of no more than five children and/or five adults.

>> Once the reservation is complete, a reply email will be sent to the provided email which serves as a reservation confirmation. Either a printed or digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.

>> Reserve first, pay later. Currently, reservations are made free of charge in advance, with the entry and parking fees collected afterwards inside the nature preserve.

Eventually, officials plan to include a payment portal to collect fees for non-local visitors to the nature preserve ages 13 and up via the online reservation system.

Entry into Hanauma Bay remains free for local residents with valid photo identification and children ages 12 and younger.

Parking rates of $3 for nonresidents and $1 for those with a state ID, however, still apply.

For those without computer and internet access, walk-in or drive-in access without an online reservation will continue to be allowed. Commercial activity is still not allowed within Hanauma Bay, except for authorized city concessionaires.

Hanauma Bay, Oahu’s popular snorkeling spot, remained closed during most of the pandemic last year, and reopened in December with new restrictions and limits on the number of visitors per day in place.

Gates to the preserve currently open at 6:45 a.m. and close at 3:15 p.m., with hours of operation subject to change.