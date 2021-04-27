Police ID man shot and killed at his Puna residence

Hawaii island police have identified a man shot and killed at his Puna residence on Monday as Jay Allen Freeman, a 59-year-old man from Volcano.

The Hawaii Police Department said Puna officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Nau Nani Road in Volcano at around 1 p.m. Monday. They found a dead man lying on the ground in his yard.

An autopsy later found that Freeman had died by a gunshot wound to his chest.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Daris Paul Pacheco, who was later arrested by police.