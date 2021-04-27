Police ID man shot and killed at his Puna residence

Hawaii island police have identified a man shot and killed at his Puna residence on Monday as Jay Allen Freeman, a 59-year-old man from Volcano.
The Hawaii Police Department said Puna officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Nau Nani Road in Volcano at around 1 p.m. Monday. They found a dead man lying on the ground in his yard.
An autopsy later found that Freeman had died by a gunshot wound to his chest.
The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Daris Paul Pacheco, who was later arrested by police.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.