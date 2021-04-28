Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu through 6:30 tonight.

Radar this afternoon indicated heavy rain over the southern end of the Koolau Mountains from Maunawili to Waimanalo. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua, Hawaii Kai, Manoa, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Beach, Kuliouou, Kalama Valley, Koko Crater, Sandy Beach and Makapuu Point.