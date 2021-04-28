comscore Flood advisory issued for Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flood advisory issued for Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:32 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu through 6:30 tonight.

Radar this afternoon indicated heavy rain over the southern end of the Koolau Mountains from Maunawili to Waimanalo. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua, Hawaii Kai, Manoa, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Beach, Kuliouou, Kalama Valley, Koko Crater, Sandy Beach and Makapuu Point.

