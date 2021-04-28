Hawaii reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths and 69 additional COVID-19 infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related death and 69 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 482 fatalities and 32,110 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths — two on Maui and one on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 374 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 51 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 55 on Oahu, 10 on Maui, two on Kauai, one on Hawaii island and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,670 on Oahu, 3,345 on Maui, 2,683 in Hawaii County, 225 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,039 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,097 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by one today.

By island, Oahu has 804 active cases, Maui has 185, the Big Island has 79, Kauai has 26, Molokai has three and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 6,228 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.09% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,181,972 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,117 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,109 hospitalizations within the state, 1,774 have been on Oahu, 204 on Maui, 116 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 44 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with six in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 60 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.