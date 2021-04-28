Pearl Harbor submarine commander removed from duty

Capt. Michael Majewski on Tuesday relieved Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager of his command of the USS Charlotte.

An investigation into the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine based at Pearl Harbor revealed leadership and command climate problems, which caused Majewski to lose confidence in Lautenslager’s ability to perform as commanding officer, according to a news release today from the Commander Submarine Force of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Cmdr. Christopher Hedrick, deputy commander of CSS-7, has assumed command of the Charlotte until a permanent replacement is named.

The USS Charlotte has been based in Hawaii since 1995.