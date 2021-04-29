1 injured at Nuuanu waterfall

One person has been injured in a “rockfall” at the base of a waterfall at Nuuanu Pali Drive, the Honolulu Fire Department reported this afternoon.

The address provided by HFD, 4500 Nuuanu Pali Dr., is a dirt parking lot along the Pali Highway that serves as a trail head for the popular Lulumahu Falls hike, which ends at a waterfall.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel is at the scene, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources has been notified of the injury.

No other information has been provided.