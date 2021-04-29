Man, 35, charged in knifepoint robbery at Kewalo Basin

Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 48-year-old man at knifepoint at Kewalo Basin.

Jonjon Anakeneto was charged with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $30,000.

Police said a man threatened another man with a knife at about 1 p.m. Monday and took his bicycle and backpack.

About an hour later, police located the suspect identified as Anakeneto on Coral Street and arrested him.

Officers recovered the victim’s property. No injuries were reported.