Schofield Barracks woman, 23, arrested for attempted murder

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old woman at Schofield Barracks Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder involving a juvenile male who sustained life-threatening injuries in December 2020.

Police arrested the woman at 154 Doane Street at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.

Charges are pending.

Spokeswoman Michelle Yu of the Honolulu Police Department said the victim “is a juvenile male who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in December.”

The boy’s age was not immediately available. It’s also unclear at this time whether the suspect and victim are related.

Yu said the case involves a juvenile and no further information is being released at this time.

A spokeswoman at Schofield Barracks referred inquiries on the attempted murder case to the police department.