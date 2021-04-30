Health officials investigating cluster of coronavirus in Hawaii linked to mainland youth football tournament

The Hawaii Department of Health has identified a cluster associated with a recent youth football tournament on the U.S. mainland.

Health officials urge anyone who participated in or attended the “Pylon Mecca 7v7” tournament games in Utah and Nevada to get tested for COVID-19 and to quarantine for at least 10 days after their last exposure to someone who tested positive, followed by four days of self-monitoring.

So far, seven people who have returned to Maui and six people who have returned to Oahu have tested positive, officials said, including players, parents and spectators.

Health officials investigating the cluster say more cases are likely.

All close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated should quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms, officials said, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, head and body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat or congestion.

Anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive should seek medical advice and isolate.

Clarification: All players from the All-Blacks Crusaders from Hawaii have tested negative for coronavirus. A photo of the team, which won the Pylon MECCA 7v7 tournament in Mesquite, Nev., last weekend, was included in an earlier version of this story.