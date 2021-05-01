Coast Guard seeking information on empty sailboat that sank off Kona

The Coast Guard is seeking information regarding a 30-foot white sailboat that sank today six miles west of Captain Cook off the Kona Coast, but no people were seen on board.

The master of a fishing vessel reported witnessing a sailboat adrift, taking on water, then sinking.

The Coast Guard received this report at 11:53 a.m. The crew of another fishing boat also reported seeing the same vessel adrift earlier in the morning.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners.

They deployed an HC-130 Hercules aircrew and a 29-foot response boat to search for signs of distress.

The Hawaii County Fire Department also deployed a helicopter to crew to assist in the search.

No signs of polllution were reported.