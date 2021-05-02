Hawaii reports 113 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 32,580

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 113 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,580 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains 483.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 374 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 51 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 577,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 80 on Oahu, 16 on Maui, nine on Kauai, three on Hawaii island and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. One previous infection case on Oahu appears to have been removed from the state’s tally.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,980 on Oahu, 3,422 on Maui, 2,703 in Hawaii County, 269 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,058 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,162 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by one today.

By island, Oahu has 851 active cases, Maui has 179, Kauai has 69, the Big Island has 61, Molokai has two and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 5,851 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.8% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,202,060 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,147 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and two on Maui — reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,139 hospitalizations within the state, 1,795 have been on Oahu, 210 on Maui, 119 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 47 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 63 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2%, according to the mayor.