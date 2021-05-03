Public’s help needed to locate Maruo Sykap, 21, wanted in connection with robbery

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an April 24 robbery of a 20-year-old woman.

Maruo Sykap is wanted on a no bail grand jury bench warrant for robbery in the first degree. The robbery occurred at about 1:10 a.m. at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.

Police said the woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper torso.

The robbery apparently took place near a makeshift memorial that was created for his younger brother, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, whom police fatally shot after he rammed through police cars with a stolen vehicle in oncoming traffic April 5 following an alleged crime spree.

Maruo Sykap has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.