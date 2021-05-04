Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at downtown Honolulu park

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at Kamamalu Neighborhood Park.

The robbery occurred at the park located next to the Young Men’s Christian Association of Honolulu’s Nuuanu branch, in downtown Honolulu, at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a man threatened two other men, ages 40 and 55, with a firearm and demanded money.

Police responded and arrested the suspect shortly after 12:10 a.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, place to keep a pistol and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

No injuries were reported.