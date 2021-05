Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at CORP 1; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at CORP 2; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I: Campbell at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Waianae at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Kapolei Charter at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m., at TBA

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at La Pietra; 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA boys: Waianae at Aiea, 5 p.m.; Pearl City at Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Radford at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Mililani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 3:30 p.m., running events at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Aiea at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Farrington, 3 p.m., at DeSa Field; Castle at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kalani, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki at McKinley, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Radford, 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH : Varsity 1 Championships, time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Single Elimination Tournament—5seed vs. 4seed, 6seed vs. 3 seed, location TBA; both games begin at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.; all at ‘Iolani.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Kahuku at Kalani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalaheo, 6 p.m.