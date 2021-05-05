Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death and 64 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 64 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 485 fatalities and 32,794 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 375 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 579,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 40 on Oahu, eight on Maui, six on Kauai, two on Hawaii island and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed two Oahu cases from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,126 on Oahu, 3,451 on Maui, 2,711 in Hawaii County, 283 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,075 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,191 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 13 today.

By island, Oahu has 879 active cases, Maui has 171, Kauai has 80, the Big Island has 60, Molokai has one and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 5,398 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.19% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,263,836 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,163 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,154 hospitalizations within the state, 1,806 have been on Oahu, 214 on Maui, 119 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 56 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with 10 in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.