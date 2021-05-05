Ocean Safety lifeguards rescue unresponsive surfer at Kewalos

Alerted by quick-reacting members of the public, Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued a surfer around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon at the Kewalos surf break in Kewalo Basin Park on Oahu’s south shore, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported in a press release this afternoon.

The 41-year old woman went unresponsive while surfing, according to friends, who said they saw her get into trouble and were able to get to her and hold her head above water.

A bystander onshore called 911, which activated Ocean Safety lifeguards patrolling the shoreline, who were on scene within three minutes and brought the unresponsive patient to shore, where they began cardio pulmonary resuscitation.

Arriving shortly after, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support and were able to get a pulse back.

Paramedics continued treatment and transported the patient to an emergency room in critical condition.

“It was great teamwork,” EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright said, noting the department wanted to emphasize “how important this quick bystander and emergency response was.”