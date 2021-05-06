comscore Molokai man, 41, arrested for violating travel quarantine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Molokai man, 41, arrested for violating travel quarantine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Pukana Alcon, 41, of Molokai.

Maui police said they arrested a Molokai man earlier this week for violating travel quarantine rules following a traffic stop.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pukanala Alcon, 41, of Molokai after discovering after the traffic stop that he had an outstanding bench warrant.

Upon further investigation, police also confirmed that Alcon had traveled from Oahu to Molokai on Tuesday without a negative, pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and was subject to a mandatory, 10-day quarantine.

Alcon was transported to the Molokai Police Station, processed, and released after posting bail of $27,000.

