Off the News

Off the News: Rentals, from cars to U-Hauls to TheBus

  Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

Amid the pandemic-prompted plunge in visitor traffic here and elsewhere, some rental car companies sold off large portions of their fleets. Now, with tourism picking up, there are rental shortages and climbing prices. (Fleet replenishment has been stymied, in part, by a vast microchip shortage.) Read more

