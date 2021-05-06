Off the News: Rentals, from cars to U-Hauls to TheBus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid the pandemic-prompted plunge in visitor traffic here and elsewhere, some rental car companies sold off large portions of their fleets. Now, with tourism picking up, there are rental shortages and climbing prices. (Fleet replenishment has been stymied, in part, by a vast microchip shortage.)

In response to customer sticker shock, the state is now investigating potential price-gouging. Meanwhile, some travelers are signing up for alternative rides, from U-Haul vehicles to mopeds. Another option for those seeking a glimpse at everyday life on Oahu: TheBus. A one-day pass is a mere $5.50 for transportation that crisscrosses the island. Just remember to wear the mask.

Harsh international spotlight on HPD

Honolulu is international news — but not for the reason anyone wanted.

The tragic story of the shooting death of Lindani Myeni in Nuuanu has the attention of his native South Africa, where he was a well-known rugby player and a contestant on “Idols South Africa.”

Also part of the tragedy: It’s seen in the context of the global attention to racism and police use of force, which is not how this city views itself. That’s why the independent review of the case, now underway, is crucial.