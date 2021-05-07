Regal reopening most Hawaii theaters today

Movie theater operator Regal is slated to reopen most of its Hawaii locations today after a 14-month shutdown because of COVID-19.

The chain, owned by Cineworld Group, announced the move Thursday and said five of its eight theaters in the state will reopen with new health and safety measures that include increased fresh air distribution, keeping two empty seats between unrelated groups and a requirement for patrons to wear masks unless eating or drinking.

All four Regal theaters on Oahu are in the reopening group. They are at Dole Cannery, Kapolei Commons, Pearl Highlands Center and Windward Mall. The fifth is at Maui Mall.

Regal also owns three theaters on the Big Island in Hilo, Keauhou and Makalapua.

All eight Hawaii Regal theaters closed in March as part of Cineworld’s decision to shutter its entire chain of 542 Regal theaters in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some movies to be shown for the reopening event include Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” the company said on its website.

Some retail property owners are also trying to entice moviegoers back.

The MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, which own Kapolei Commons, announced a partnership with restaurants at the retail complex in which movie ticket-holders who present their ticket stubs dated May 7 at DB Grill, Gyu-Kaku, Mad Bene or Ruby Tuesday will receive a free appetizer.

Kapolei Commons also said the theater will enhance sanitization of high-touch surfaces and conduct sanitation “fogging” inside auditoriums and on all seat surfaces between performances, among other measures, to keep customers safe.