Hilo man released from custody after allegedly stabbing 3

A Hilo man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and his two sons — one being a 14-year-old — in the area of the old Puueo Poi Factory on Kekuanaoa Street, Hawaii County police said.
The suspect was arrested Monday for second-degree assault but was released from custody pending further investigation.
At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, South Hilo police officers responded to reports of a fight. Investigators determined three males — a 40-year-old man and his two sons, ages 18 and 14 — went to the suspect’s apartment to start a fight. They allegedly assaulted the suspect in his apartment, which resulted in the alleged stabbing.
When police arrived, they saw a man running from scene. Witnesses identified him as the suspect.
Police found the three stab victims outside the apartment with wounds that were not life-threatening.
All three were transported to Hilo Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was treated and released. The 40-year-old and the 14-year-old were admitted but have since been discharged.
