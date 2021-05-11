Hilo man released from custody after allegedly stabbing 3

A Hilo man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and his two sons — one being a 14-year-old — in the area of the old Puueo Poi Factory on Kekuanaoa Street, Hawaii County police said.

The suspect was arrested Monday for second-degree assault but was released from custody pending further investigation.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, South Hilo police officers responded to reports of a fight. Investigators determined three males — a 40-year-old man and his two sons, ages 18 and 14 — went to the suspect’s apartment to start a fight. They allegedly assaulted the suspect in his apartment, which resulted in the alleged stabbing.

When police arrived, they saw a man running from scene. Witnesses identified him as the suspect.

Police found the three stab victims outside the apartment with wounds that were not life-threatening.

All three were transported to Hilo Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was treated and released. The 40-year-old and the 14-year-old were admitted but have since been discharged.