Honolulu CrimeStoppers releases photos, video of arson suspect at Hawaii Supreme Court

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are trying to identify a suspect wanted for first-degree arson after allegedly starting a fire at the Hawaii Supreme Court building on Monday.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a medium build. His hair is short and is balding, and was seen wearing a black collared shirt with gray or white on the front, black pants with white stripes, a black hat with white lettering and black sandals.

The suspect started the fire around 1 a.m. Monday and caused $20,000 in damages to the building located at 417 South King Street.

The Hawaii Supreme Court building was one of three government buildings where fires were set between Sunday night and Monday morning. One was the Hawaii Department of Attorney General building, and the other was at the Department of Taxation building. The three buildings are near each other in downtown Honolulu.