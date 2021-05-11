comscore Man, 77, brought to emergency room after nearly drowning at Sharks Cove | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 77, brought to emergency room after nearly drowning at Sharks Cove

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:32 pm

Honolulu Ocean Safety on Monday rescued a 77-year-old man who was apparently drowning while snorkeling at Sharks Cove.

Ocean Safety personnel responded at around 2 p.m. to a drowning call at the popular snorkeling area. Bystanders brought the man to shore, and lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services then administered advanced life support and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition.

