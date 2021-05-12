comscore Police arrest man suspected of Hawaii Supreme Court arson | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest man suspected of Hawaii Supreme Court arson

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with Monday’s fire at Aliiolani Hale that houses the Hawaii Supreme Court in downtown Honolulu.

Police arrested the suspect on Queen Street — about a block away from the building — just before 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Police said a male suspect started a fire at the building located at 417 S. King St. at about 1 a.m. Monday. Damage to the building is estimated at $20,000.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu and police released a surveillance video of a man Tuesday afternoon seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Aliiolani Hale was one of three government buildings where fires were set between Sunday night and Monday morning. The other fires police classified as fourth-degree arson occurred at Hawaii Department of Attorney General building and the Department of Taxation building.

The three buildings are located near each other.

Police are investigating whether the suspect is connected to the other two fires.

