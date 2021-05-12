Woman indicted for attempted murder of boy at Schofield Baracks

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 23-year-old woman for attempted murder after a boy in her care at a Schofield Barracks home was hospitaized in December with life threatening injuries.

Amanda Robinson was arrested April 29 at 154 Doane Street at about 4:45 p.m. Robinson is not a soldier nor is she employed by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. She is the family member of a soldier.

An Army spokesman declined to comment on the case.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Robinson on one count of attempted murder in the second degree. A bench warrant in the amount of $500,000 was issued for her arrest.

If convicted, Robinson faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“There is no excuse for violence against children,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm. “We will hold Robinson accountable for her alleged crime against this defenseless boy. I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its efforts to investigate this matter, as well as the healthcare professionals who have worked so hard to treat this young victim.”

At the time of her arrest, Honolulu police alleged Robinson was responsible for a juvenile male who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Wahiawa in December. The boy’s hospital admission triggered the police probe.

The case is being prosecuted by Family Prosecution Division Team Captain Kristen Yamamoto.

Robinson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Alm said.