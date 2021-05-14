Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 83 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 83 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 490 fatalities and 33,533 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 584,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 64 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, two on Kauai, one each on Hawaii island and Molokai, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,123 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 34 today.

Health officials counted 4,781 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.7% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1,4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,378,606 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,222 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations reported today. There was no immediate explanation on the higher-than-usual spike in hospitalizations today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.