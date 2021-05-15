State officers cite man for allegedly taking hundreds of opihi from Pupukea conservation district

A 55-year-old man was cited for allegedly taking hundreds of opihi from the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu, state officials said.

An officer with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources cited Roland Ching for taking 378 opihi from the marine conservation district, a prohibited activity.

On Friday afternoon, the DOCARE officer saw Ching, who has no local address, picking limpets as he was crouching behind rocks, according to the DLNR.

He is scheduled to appear in Wahiawa District Court in July for an arraignment.