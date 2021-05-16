2 hospitalized after appparent shooting in Nanakuli

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after gunshots were fired early today on Oahu’s west side.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported it was dispatched to an “apparent shooting” that took place around 12:30 a.m. at a location on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
According to EMS, paramedics administered advanced lifesaving treatment to a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. EMS said both patients were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
