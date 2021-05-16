comscore 2 hospitalized after appparent shooting in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 hospitalized after appparent shooting in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after gunshots were fired early today on Oahu’s west side.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported it was dispatched to an “apparent shooting” that took place around 12:30 a.m. at a location on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.

According to EMS, paramedics administered advanced lifesaving treatment to a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. EMS said both patients were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Minneapolis suburb OKs sweeping changes in policing policies
Looking Back

Scroll Up