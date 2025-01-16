Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 16, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Second of 3 Hawaii island escapees back in custody

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today

HAWAII POLICE Clyde Loa Jr. and Kawai Pomroy escaped from a Hawaii island jail on Dec. 13, authorities said. Pomroy was arrested Tuesday. Loa Jr. remains at large.

HAWAII POLICE

Clyde Loa Jr. and Kawai Pomroy escaped from a Hawaii island jail on Dec. 13, authorities said. Pomroy was arrested Tuesday. Loa Jr. remains at large.

Police have arrested and charged 41-year-old Kawai James Pomroy, one of the three men who escaped on Dec. 13 from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers apprehended Pomroy without incident within the park at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“The vehicle Pomroy was in ran out of gas on Highway 11 near mile-marker 33 in the park,” Jessica Ferracane, HVNP spokesperson said Wednesday. “(National Park Service) law enforcement officers arrested Pomroy hiding in the bushes not far from the vehicle.”

According to Ferracane, the arresting rangers recognized Pomroy, the subject of multiple wanted bulletins.

After consulting prosecutors, Hawaii Police Department officers charged Pomroy with second-degree escape, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Bail for those charges was set at $9,000.

In addition, Pomroy was also arrested and charged on a no-bail warden’s warrant for violating prison furlough.

He is back in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Pomroy is the second escapee who has been taken into custody and charged. The first was 36-year-old Joseph Canito Fernandez, who was arrested Dec. 18.

The third escapee, 31-year-old Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa Jr., remains at large, and according to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Hale Nani employee’s vehicle that the escapees allegedly stole was recovered on Dec. 18 at a property located on Tiki Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Loa’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide