Second of 3 Hawaii island escapees back in custody

Police have arrested and charged 41-year-old Kawai James Pomroy, one of the three men who escaped on Dec. 13 from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers apprehended Pomroy without incident within the park at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“The vehicle Pomroy was in ran out of gas on Highway 11 near mile-marker 33 in the park,” Jessica Ferracane, HVNP spokesperson said Wednesday. “(National Park Service) law enforcement officers arrested Pomroy hiding in the bushes not far from the vehicle.”

According to Ferracane, the arresting rangers recognized Pomroy, the subject of multiple wanted bulletins.

After consulting prosecutors, Hawaii Police Department officers charged Pomroy with second-degree escape, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Bail for those charges was set at $9,000.

In addition, Pomroy was also arrested and charged on a no-bail warden’s warrant for violating prison furlough.

He is back in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Pomroy is the second escapee who has been taken into custody and charged. The first was 36-year-old Joseph Canito Fernandez, who was arrested Dec. 18.

The third escapee, 31-year-old Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa Jr., remains at large, and according to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Hale Nani employee’s vehicle that the escapees allegedly stole was recovered on Dec. 18 at a property located on Tiki Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Loa’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300