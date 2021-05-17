Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to sleeping man in downtown Honolulu

Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old convicted felon with attempted murder after he allegedly set another man on fire in downtown Honolulu.

William Del Michael Woods was charged with second-degree attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

Police said a suspect poured an accelerant on a 39-year-old man and ignited it while the victim was sleeping in the doorway of a building at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim described to be homeless was sleeping in the doorway of the See Dai Doo Society Building at 1300 Pali Highway near Longs Drugs.

The victim sustained life-threatening burns and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Officers arrested the suspect later identified as Woods Friday.

Woods has a criminal record of eight felony convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault, sex assault and terroristic threatening.