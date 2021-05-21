DOT says solicitation for removal of the historic Falls of Clyde canceled, to be reissued in July

The state’s original solicitation for the removal of the historic Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor has been canceled, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The DOT had originally issued a request for proposals in late April, with bids due by 10 a.m. today.

However, DOT this afternoon said during a review that “it was found that not all state processes were followed.” Thus, the RFP was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

The original bid requested proposals for the “removal of the derelict sailing vessel Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor” while complying with any and all federal, state and county laws, to the objection of supporters who were still trying to save it.

The Friends of Falls of Clyde, a Honolulu-based nonprofit that owns the ship, objected to the assumption that the ship is derelict when it has never abandoned or given up its ownership rights, and said its historic status warrants a public hearing before any decisions are made.

Friends of Clyde International, another group based in Scotland, has been raising funds in an effort to bring the ship — which it says is the only surviving four-masted, iron hull oil tanker in the world today — back to its birthplace for restoration.

The DOT Harbors Division plans on issuing another solicitation for the removal of the Falls of Clyde on July 1.

“With hurricane season is less than two weeks away, the Harbors Division feels it is critical to remove the deteriorating vessel to prevent a potential blockage of Honolulu Harbor,” said DOT in a statement. “The Harbors Division has spent roughly $30,000 for repairs and water pumping to keep the aging vessel afloat.”