Honolulu Fire Department rescues injured hiker from Waimano Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department extracted a hiker, who became unconscious due to a medical emergency, from Waimano Trail late this morning.

Five HFD units, carrying 16 staff members, arrived at the scene around 11:10 a.m. in response to a 911 report of an injured hiker that came in about 10:55 a.m.

According to the fire department, a man and two women had been hiking Waimano Trail for approximately three hours when he became unresponsive. The man regained consciousness, but could not exit the trail on his own or with assistance from his hiking companions.

HFD’s Air Force 1 transported rescue workers to a high angle location near the hiker, who they made contact with about 11:30 a.m. Rescue workers assessed the man and transported him to a nearby landing zone at 11:48 a.m. Emergency Medical Services personnel were sent to the scene; however the man refused treatment and transport by EMS.

HFD helped the man’s hiking companions exit the trail on foot.