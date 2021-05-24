Murder investigation opened after shooting in Maili

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation in connection with a deadly shooting of a man in Maili early today.

Officers responded to a 911 caller who reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Paakea Road just before 1:30 a.m.

While police were on their way to the area, another caller reported observing a body on the roadway, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

When officers arrived, they observed a body of a man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso area.

Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Positive identification is pending.

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating. There are no arrests at this time.