Pizza in Paradise restaurant in Kahului shut down by Hawaii Department of Health

The Kahului restaurant known as Pizza in Paradise has been shut down by the state Department of Health because it was considered “an imminent health hazard.”

The outlet at 60 Wakea Avenue, Suite 101, was slapped with a red card placard on Thursday and must remain closed until all of the violations are resolved and it passes a followup inspection by the department’s Food Safety Branch on Maui.

The food service outlet is operated by Pacific Restaurant Management, LLC.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant has a long history of clutter and other violations. In the most recent inspection, multiple food-borne illness risk factors were observed, including:

>>>A large pot containing old food on the kitchen floor contained live, moving maggots.

>>>Signs of a healthy breeding roach population in the kitchen.

>>>Flies covering plates left in the former dining area.

>>>Sink, counter tops and food prep areas that did not appear to have been cleaned in a long time.

>>>Opened canned goods and bottled goods on counters with mold growth.

The owner, the department said, is being required to hire a professional pest control provider to get the insects under control and clean up the clutter at the restaurant, among other things.