Ex-Honolulu lieutenant in Kealoha corruption case must report to prison pending appeal

A former Honolulu police lieutenant must report to prison next week to serve a three-and-a-half year sentence in Hawaii’s biggest ever corruption case after a U.S. judge denied his request to remain free while he appeals his conviction.

A judge denied Derek Wayne Hahn’s motion at a hearing today, said his defense attorney, Victor Bakke.

A jury convicted Hahn, another former police officer, a former Honolulu police chief and the ex-chief’s former prosecutor wife of conspiracy in a plot to frame a man.

Hahn helped Louis and Katherine Kealoha with the framing of the man to preserve the couple’s lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said.

Hahn is scheduled to surrender at a federal detention center in Oregon on June 1.

The appeal process could take several years, his motion said.

At today’s hearing, U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright also denied a request by former officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen to join in Hanh’s motion. Nguyen was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.