Gov. David Ige orders flags to half-staff after San Jose shooting

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 pm

Gov. David Ige ordered the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and the Hawai‘i National Guard in respect for the victims of today’s mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., through this weekend.

“I join our nation in mourning the victims lost in this senseless tragedy,” Gov. Ige said in a release today. “On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the Valley Transportation Authority community and the city of San Jose.”

Flags will be set to half-staff immediately and remain lowered through sunset on Sunday.

