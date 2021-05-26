Hawaii sees 50 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,974

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 50 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 35,974 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 496.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 591,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.1 million.

State health officials began counting probable infections last week, which added more than 1,600 total infections to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 26,969 on Oahu, 4,410 on Maui, 2,864 in Hawaii County, 318 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 78 on Molokai. There are also 1,220 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 933 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by one today.

>> RELATED: Face coverings are no longer required outdoors as ocean sports competitions are set to resume

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,302 have required hospitalizations, with 17 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.