Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

A man was critically injured after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a police officer in Kalihi Tuesday night, at which time shots were fired by the officer.

The shooting occurred on Hikina Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Police said officers attempted to arrest the man who had an outstanding warrant.

The man allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the officers at which time the officer fired shots.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot wound and treated the man at the scene. It’s unclear at this time how many gunshot wounds the man sustained.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Further details will be released when it becomes available.