Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

A man was critically injured after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a police officer in Kalihi Tuesday night, at which time shots were fired by the officer.
The shooting occurred on Hikina Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Police said officers attempted to arrest the man who had an outstanding warrant.
The man allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the officers at which time the officer fired shots.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot wound and treated the man at the scene. It’s unclear at this time how many gunshot wounds the man sustained.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Further details will be released when it becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.