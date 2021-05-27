23 campsites on Oahu reopen this weekend

Nearly two dozen campsites at 11 campgrounds on Oahu will be reopened for recreational camping as of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced today.

“When the pandemic began, about half of our campsites were taken offline to allow for greater physical distancing,” said DPR Director Laura Thielen in a statement. “With the seasonal closure of the Bellows Campground and COVID restrictions continuing to be loosened, we are bringing back some of these closed sites to meet the public need for positive, outdoor recreational opportunities. Looking ahead, we will continue to reopen more campsites to the public in a calculated manner.”

A total of 23 campsites will be reopened at the following campgrounds:

>> Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens at the Kahua Kuou, Kahua Nui and Kahua Lehua

>> Kaiaka Bay Beach Park

>> Kalaeloa Beach Park

>> Kalanianaole Beach Park

>> Keaau Beach Park

>> Kualoa Regional Park

>> Maili Beach Park

>> Swanzy Beach Park

>> Waimanalo Bay Beach Park

Normally, DPR manages 17 campgrounds and 217 campsites on Oahu. That number was reduced to 112 last summer when camping resumed during the COVID-19 outbreak. The seasonal closure of Bellows Field Beach Park for turtle nesting reduced that number to 87 in April, and now there are 110 open campsites.

Reservations can be made at www.camping.honolulu.gov or by visiting the DPR Permit Office location at the Fasi Municipal Building at 650 South King St. The department can also be reached at 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by email at parks@honolulu.gov.