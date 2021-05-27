comscore Police identify man shot in Keauhou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police identify man shot in Keauhou

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:45 p.m.

Hawaii County police identified today the victim of a shooting Tuesday in Keauhou as 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona. Read more

