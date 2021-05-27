Two-car collision in Waipahu sends 3 to the hospital in serious condition

A two-car collision in Waipahu this morning sent three people — one man and two women — to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Leokane Street at about 8 a.m. today.
A man and woman, both in their 50s, and another woman in her 40s, were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
