CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local events scheduled.
FRIDAY
No major local events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
MAKUA ALI‘I
Wednesday
Hikina 20, Firehouse 7
Waipo 16, Na Pueo 1
Action 18, Hawaiians 3
Makules 8, Golden Eagles 3
P.H. Rebels 11, Xpress 8
Zen 20, Yankees 10
Bad Company 18, Fat Katz 10
Lokahi 22, Islanders 7
Sportsmen 16, Na Kahuna 11
Aikane 20, Hui Ohana 16
