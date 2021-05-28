Hawaii sees 44 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,076

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 44 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,076 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 498.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 386 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 593,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.2 million.

State health officials began counting probable infections last week, which added more than 1,600 total infections to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

By island today, there were 24 new infection cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, five on Hawaii island, one on Molokai, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 866 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 45 today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,513,894 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday. Health officials say that more than 50% of the state’s population are now fully vaccinated.

>> RELATED: Record-setting crowds expected during Memorial Day weekend in Hawaii

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,323 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 44 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday, with 11 in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.