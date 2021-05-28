Mobile vaccination clinics available throughout Hawaii over Memorial Day weekend

The Hawaii State Department of Health has partnered with various community organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccinations over Memorial Day weekend.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned across the state Saturday — at malls, shopping centers, restaurants, and a beach park.

These are in addition to hundreds of sites statewide already offering vaccinations through Points of Dispensing, pharmacies, and other outreach events.

“Thanks to the support of our community partners, it will be easier than ever to get protected against COVID-19 as people go about their Memorial Day weekend plans,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release. “The vaccine will protect Hawaii families and help all of us get back to real life as summer begins.”

Some vaccination sites available this Saturday include:

KAUAI

>> Rob’s Good Times Grill, 4303 Rice St., 2-4 p.m.

OAHU

>> SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

>> Waipio Shopping Center, 94-1040 Waipio Uka St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

>> Kaiaka Beach Park, 66-449 Haleiwa Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

>> Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway (upper parking lot near former Sears), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

MAUI

>> Amigo’s Kihei, 1215 S. Kihei Road, 2-5 p.m.

>> Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, 780 Onehee Ave., 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 E Puainako St., 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Minors under age 18 are required to have parental consent for vaccination, and can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is always free. While individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one, no insurance is required.

Visit HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine to find more options.