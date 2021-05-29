Honolulu Fire Department assists with mobile vaccination clinics on Oahu

At least 350 people were vaccinated today at four mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the island, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

The state Department of Health asked HFD to activate its Incident Management team to execute and oversee the four Mobile Vaccination Points of Dispersal, or PODs, located at SALT at Our Kakaako, Waipio Shopping Center, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park and Windward Mall.

HFD did similar work with coronavirus surge testing in 2020.

Around 170 Pfizer shots were administered at Windward Mall, and almost 60 shots were given at SALT at Our Kakaako.

Nearly 90 and 40 Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen shots were given at Waipio Shopping Center and Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, respectively.

HFD worked with the DOH and other partners, including Queen’s Health Systems, Adventist Health Castle and Foodland Pharmacy, to give shots to people ages 12 and up who wanted to get the vaccine at a location near their homes.

The Mobile Vaccination PODs will return to the same locations on June 19 to administer the second shots for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.