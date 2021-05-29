Kauai police looking for missing man, 23, from Nebraska

The Kauai Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old man from Nebraska who missed his flight back home.

Samuel Martinez, reportedly flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intent to go camping and hiking. He had a scheduled flight back home on Tuesday but allegedly missed it.

A missing person case was initially reported to the Lincoln Police Department, which then reached out to KPD to help find Martinez.

Preliminary reports show that he acquired eight different permits to camp at different locations around Kauai, including Kokee State Park and Kalalau Trail.

Attempts to contact Martinez have been unsuccessful.

He is described as being six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to call KPD at (808) 241-1711. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org.