39-year-old Honolulu man dies after solo car crash in Waikiki

A 39-year-old Honolulu man is dead after the vehicle he was operating struck a pole and tree near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Rd. in Waikiki early today, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the man was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua just after 3:15 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.

The man was found dead in his vehicle after striking the pole and tree.

Police said weather was not a contributing factor, but speed was involved. It is unknown at this point whether or not alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.

This is the 22nd traffic death on Oahu in 2021, compared to 17 fatalities at the same time last year.

An investigation into the crash continues, police said.