Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway in Waianae

The driver of a vehicle in a one-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway this morning was declared dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Farrington Highway near the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant around 7:30 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.
The driver, a female of yet-undetermined age, was pronounced dead at the scene.
