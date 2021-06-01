comscore Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The driver of a vehicle in a one-vehicle crash on Farrington Highway this morning was declared dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Farrington Highway near the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant around 7:30 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.

The driver, a female of yet-undetermined age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

