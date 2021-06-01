Wastewater spill sends 1,000 gallons of sewage into Waipahu neighborhood

The City and County of Honolulu said a clog of rags and grease sent untreated wastewater out a manhole at 94-550 Kupuohi St. in Waipahu today, with more than 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled before crews could get the situation under control.

City spokesman Markus Owens said the city’s Department of Environmental Services received a call at 10:15 a.m. today and arrived on scene 45 minutes later.

The spill was stopped at 11:25 a.m., Owens said.

Approximately 1,050 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled, with 10 gallons entering a nearby storm drain. City crews were able to recover 100 gallons of sewage, with an additional 940 gallons dissipating into the ground.

ENV notified the state Department of Health, which waived posting warning signs and taking water samplesw