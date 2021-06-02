Man, 21, arrested in fatal Waikiki stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Monday’s deadly stabbing in Waikiki.

District 6 Crime Reduction Unit officers arrested the suspect described to a local resident near the scene of the stabbing on Kalakaua Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder involving the death of a 22-year-old man.

The stabbing occurred near the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole statue at the intersection of Kalakaua and Ohua avenues at about 12:40 a.m.

Police said a man and his friend, 23, both visiting from California were confronted by a group of individuals. A physical altercation ensued at which time a suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body, police added.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said an 18-year-old man and an unknown female struck him with a skateboard and assaulted him. He sustained a contusion to the head and a minor laceration to his hand. The friend was treated and released at a hospital for injuries sustained in the affray.

Police said there are no arrests at this time, noting there are possibly more suspects involved in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.