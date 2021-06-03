Crews to begin repairing 500 feet of seawall in Waikiki this week

Starting this week, about 500 feet of seawall along the promenade between the Waikiki Aquarium and Barefoot Beach Cafe in will undergo repairs after years of erosion from ocean swells.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said in a news release today that a large portion of the lower area of the popular promenade will be reconstructed. Crews will install concrete anchors and mats for stabilization and protection.

The $1.9 million project was awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Corp. and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Part of Kapiolani Park will be used to stage equipment, and a few parking stalls along Kalakaua Avenue will be restricted as well. Public access around the work site is expected to remain open, but the city is advising the public to use caution and observe the restricted construction zone.

Last January, DPR repaired a damaged concrete wall, removed the eroded ramp and added new curbing to the seawall near the current project site.

DPR said the project and others highlight the impacts of sea level rise. Ocean levels around Oahu have risen by about 6 inches in the last century. The levels are projected to rise 3 feet through this century.